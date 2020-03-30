former-‘great-british-bake-off’-host-sue-perkins-to-front-netflix-travel-show

EXCLUSIVE: Sue Perkins, the British TV presenter who helped turn The Great British Bake Off into a national institution, is embarking on a travel show for Netflix after undertaking similar voyages for the BBC.

Deadline can reveal that the broadcaster, actress and writer will journey through Latin America for the documentary series, which will be made by British production company Rumpus Media.

The show has the working title Perfectly Legal and will take in countries including Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. Filming has taken place on the series, although it is not clear if it was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Perkins is one of the UK’s most established TV names, often appearing as part of a double act with Mel Giedroyc. The pair’s most recent project together is the Sky comedy Hitmen, produced by Tiger Aspect.

Perkins has also been on a number of solo travel adventures for BBC One, including The Ganges With Sue Perkins and last year’s Japan With Sue Perkins, both of which were made by Welsh producer Folk Films.

Perkins will be known to Netflix viewers through The Great British Bake Off, which is titled The Great British Baking Show in the U.S. Her other presenting gigs include hosting Game Of Thrones studio show Thronecast for Sky.

Rumpus has form when it comes to travelogues. The production company, which is part of Keshet-backed Greenbird, makes The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan for the BBC. The Perkins project represents Rumpus’ first Netflix commission.