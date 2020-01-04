former-girls-aloud-star-cheryl-to-have-more-kids-via-sperm-donor

Singer Cheryl Tweedy has revealed she wants to have more children and plans on using a sperm donor.

The Fight For This Love hitmaker, 36, already has a two-year-old son, Bear, with her former boyfriend Liam Payne.

She’s currently single but wants to grow her family, as she told The Times magazine: “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but…

“You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”

The star went on to explain that she will get sperm from “out of town”, telling the publication: “You can get it from abroad. Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, ‘That’s my child’? There’s a lot to choose from and a lot to think about.”

Cheryl also admitted that she has not been lucky in love, claiming that she isn’t good at choosing a partner.

The singer was previously married to Arsenal footballer Ashley Cole and then Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, a restaurateur.

She confessed: “I’m just not very good at choosing. I think I’ve always had a bit of that disease where I’m a kind of contradiction. I’m attracted to people who have traits I hate, if that makes any sense to you? Because it makes no sense to me. It’s almost like, ‘Can I help them…?’

Speaking further, Cheryl said she’s “very much in a good space” right now and thinks she’s “come so far”.

She insisted she’s “so happy” with who she is and where she is in her life, including her “situation” and son Bear.

The former Girls Aloud singer went on to tell The Times magazine that Bear “chose” her and “changed [her] world view” in “the best way”, as he made her “reassess” herself as a person, particularly as an “older woman”.

