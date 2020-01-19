former-florida-mayor-jailed-for-stealing-$650k-from-united-way

January 18, 2020 | 6: 53pm

Florida man strikes again.

The former mayor of Milton, Fla., was sentenced last week to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay back $650,000 he stole from the United Way.

Guy Thompson, who served as Milton’s mayor from 1994 to 2014, stole the funds while he was the executive director of the United Way in Santa Rosa County, according to the Pensacola News Journal. Thompson “devised a complex scheme where he kept a portion of money intended for use to pay United Way’s regular bills and expenses by replacing it with other donation checks no one at United Way knew about,” the paper reported.

Prosecutors found Thompson started stealing the money while serving as mayor in 2011 and he continued the illicit plan for seven years until 2018, when he was terminated by the United Way.

He used the funds to purchase, among other things, a BMW and a beachfront condo.

Thompson, who was facing life in prison, plead guilty last May to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion.