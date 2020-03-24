former-drag-star-nashom-‘mona-foot’-wooden-dies-of-covid-19

Screenshot from the Drag Showcase Instagram video of Mona Foot

Nashom Wooden, who was well-known as drag queen Mona Foot among New York City’s gay nightlife scene, has reportedly died from the coronavirus.

Many of Wooden’s friends posted about the entertainer’s death on social media, including her good friend, Project Runway’s Geoffrey Mac, although it has not been officially confirmed, reported Billboard.

“I lost my best friend today from the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden,” a tearful Mac said on Monday in his Instagram video. “I just want to make sure everyone out there stays healthy and takes care of each other because the virus is really real. I’m just so sorry.”

Wooden skyrocketed to fame in New York’s gay nightclub scene in 1989, according to an old interview with Paper Magazine. Wooden was trained by RuPaul to apply makeup and performed for years as Mona Foot, including a big showing at Wigstock 2018 in which she came dressed as Wonder Woman.

Wooden also tested out the music industry in the early 2000s as part of the group “The Ones.” Their biggest hit “Flawless,” made it to the No. 4 spot on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart.

Upon hearing of Wooden’s death, Mario Diaz took to social media to honor his friend’s life.

“A beautiful gorgeous creature, an amazing artist and a friend for 25+ years,” Diaz wrote. “When I think of you I will always see that beautiful smile. When I think of you I will always remember the powerhouse that was Mona Foot!”

Other queer nightlife stars also posted tributes to Wooden.

“Legendary Mona Foot (Nashom Wooden) has passed from complications due to COVID19. A treasure lost! Please stay inside. #MonaFoot #RIP” wrote Scarlet Envy.

“Coronavirus has hit our nightlife Family in the heart. #MonaFoot…I learned a lot from you. Being a big tall muscular black woman myself, I would have felt out of place if I hadn’t seen you be so commanding with such a Gorgeous smile. thinking of you. Rest in absolute power,” tweeted Peppermint.

Rest in light and love, Nashom Wooden.