Seamus Mallon

Former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon has died at the age of 83.

Following the Good Friday Agreement he served alongside First Minister David Trimble in the Stormont Executive from 1998 to 2001.

Mr Mallon also served as the deputy leader of the SDLP from 1979 to 2001 and was MP for Newry and Armagh from 1986 to 2005.

