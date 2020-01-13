former-cuban-judge-launches-broadside-against-its-government-for-imprisoning-thousands-on-dubious-charges

A former top judge from Cuba has taken the unprecedented step of joining a campaign to highlight the government’s imprisonment of thousands of citizens on dubious charges.

Edel González made an emotional appeal to Havana alongside campaigners in Madrid as they published documents that suggest around 11,000 people are in jail for “antisocial conduct.”

“I don’t want to see blood on the streets of Cuba. I want peace but I am very afraid about the future,” Mr González said in front of an audience including politicians from the Spanish and European parliaments.

It is thought to be the first time a high-ranking member of Cuba’s judiciary has spoken out in such a public way.

Alongside Mr González, Javier Larrondo, a campaigner against the Cuban government who leads an organisation called Prisoners Defenders, revealed internal judiciary documents that show the country has the highest proportion of its population in the world behind bars, with a total of more than 90,000 inmates.

According to the documents seen by The Telegraph around 11,000 Cubans are currently in jail because they have been deemed to have shown “antisocial conduct”.

This procedure does not require any specific offence to have been committed, and the conviction rate in highly summary trials is 99.5 per cent, according to the papers.