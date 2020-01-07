former-coronation-street-star-katie-mcglynn-reveals-she-passed-out-between-pantomime-shows-and-ended-up-in-hospital

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne, revealed she passed out between pantomime shows and ended up in hospital.

Recently, Katie announced she had to pull out of the final week of Peter Pan, where she played Tinkerbell, as she had been taken ill.

Speaking on Lorraine today (January 6 2020), Katie revealed what had happened to force her to quit the show.

Katie told host Lorraine Kelly: “Basically I was feeling a bit under the weather, but I just powered through, didn’t think about it.

“I just thought ‘right I have a cold’ and we were doing three shows a day at one point.

“I loved every second of it but I was feeling a bit off and sick and hot and a bit stumbly and I thought ‘this is really weird’. I just felt really spaced out.

“And then in between shows I fainted and then all of it is a bit of a blur. It was very dramatic.

“There was an ambulance, I don’t remember that, I just remember waking up in A&E in my Tinkerbell costume.”

She continued saying: “The doctor put it down to exhaustion and being ill and I actually had this virus and because I didn’t have any rest I needed bed rest.

“So I had a couple of days bed rest and I was like ‘right I really don’t feel well still, something’s off’ so I went to my own doctor and he said ‘you’ve had this virus you need to have one to two weeks bed rest'”.

Katie asked the doctor if she could make a cameo in the show as she hated having time off, but she was told she needed to rest.

Tinkerbell is Katie’s first acting role since leaving Coronation Street.

Her alter ego Sinead died in October last year after a battle with cancer.

