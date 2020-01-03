former-coronation-street-star-katie-mcglynn-forced-to-pull-out-of-first-role-due-to-‘mystery’-illness

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has been forced to pull out of her first role since her emotional exit from the soap.

Katie, who played Sinead Tinker on the ITV soap got praised by Corrie fans for her dramatic performance after her character passed away from cervical cancer.

And following her departure, the actress’ first role was to play Tinker Bell in a Peter Pan panto at the Northwich Memorial Court in Cheshire.

Although, she announced that she has had to step away from her role because she is just too unwell.

Despite not revealing what illness she was suffering from, she exclaimed that she was ‘absolutely gutted’.

Taking to her Twitter, the actress wrote: ‘Absolutely gutted but on doctors advice, I’ve had to take the final week out of panto as I’m unwell… I’ve loved my time as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan @ABPtheatreshows.

‘I’m so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets… but you’ll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto.’

Absolutely gutted but on doctors advice I’ve had to take the final week out of panto as I’m unwell… I’ve loved my time as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan @ABPtheatreshows ❤️ I’m so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets..but you’ll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto x — Katie McGlynn (@KatiexMcGlynn) January 2, 2020

The Peter Pan panto started earlier this week, running between 30 December and 3 January with two final shows later this afternoon.

Northwich Pantomime has responded to her tweet wishing her well.

They responded: ‘We are sure you will all join us in wishing Katie well. We’ve loved having her as Tinker Bell and look forward to working with her again in the future.’

Corrie fans also took to social media to wish the star a speedy recovery.

One commented: ‘You were brill as Tink, I had the best time working with you ✨ rest up, look after yourself and get better soon darling!’

Hope you are okay your health comes first and have a speedy recovery — Danielle Rice (@DanixRx) January 2, 2020

Get well soon Katie and very much missed on Corrie have a fab New Year x — Linda Sizuk (@LindaSizuk) January 3, 2020

Oh no, poor you. You focus on getting better and you’ll be fighting fit in no time xx — Gemma Jones (@gemmajones_7) January 2, 2020

Hope you feel better soon. My family were lucky enough to see you in it on Christmas Eve. We always love the ABP panto. — juliette hayes (@juliette_hayes) January 2, 2020

Another added: ‘Awww sweetheart get well soon beautiful lady thinking of you lots of love Xx.’

A third responded: ‘Aww bless you Katie hope your feeling better soon and have a speedy recovery love.’

Coronation Street airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV.

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 The Soaps Newsletter



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Sally Lindsay cringes at Corrie throwback to first ever scene – and her ‘Jennifer Aniston’ hair cut attempt

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Rapist Josh Tucker’s trial begins tonight