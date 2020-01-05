former-britain’s-got-talent-star-paige-turley-‘signs-up’-for-winter-love-island

A former girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi and Britain’s Got Talent star has reportedly signed up for the new series of Love Island.

Paige Turley, 22, was said to have been the inspiration for Lewis’s number-one hit, Someone You Loved, and is now slated to feature on the upcoming winter series of the dating reality show.

The Sun reported that Paige, who appeared on BGT aged 14 in 2012, is set to jet off to South Africa to find love.

The newspaper quoted a source, who said: “Paige is looking for love, and so when the team from Love Island approached her, she decided to take up the opportunity.

Thanks to Lewis’s music, her relationship past has won her an awful lot of attention. So now she wants her relationship present to be in the spotlight.

“She is very excited about Love Island and is hoping she’ll find her perfect man.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Lewis and Paige dated on and off between 2014 and 2016.

After their break-up, the heartbroken singer was said to have created the hit album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

It’s not just Paige who has been linked to the new series, which starts on January 12 on ITV2.

Presenter Rochelle Humes’ lookalike sister, Sophie Piper, has also been said to have signed up.

A source quoted in The Sun said: “Sophie is a dead ringer for Rochelle and viewers will love the likeness. ITV2 bosses are hoping she will be the star of this series. She’s got a really bubbly personality, plus they love the famous link.”

