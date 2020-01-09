former-‘bachelorette’-contestant-and-ex-patriots-tight-end-clay-harbor-discussed-tom-brady-and-julian-edelman

While Clay Harbor was last seen on a sandy beach trying to find love on The Bachelor in Paradise, a few years ago he was on the football field in a Patriots uniform.

During his short stint with the Patriots in 2016, Harbor seemingly enjoyed his time in New England. During training camp in August, he spoke highly of Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennet and called the team’s tight end group “one of the most skilled and hard-working groups” he had ever been a part of. Then, after his release from the team that October, he expressed his gratitude for being a part of the Patriots’ organization.

Harbor’s sentiments toward his former team continued on Wednesday, as he took to Twitter to share his take on quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman’s work ethic.

When I signed w the Pats in 2016 the first thing I noticed about Tom Brady was how even after 16 years with the same team basically same offense, he was still in the front row of every meeting feverishly taking notes as if he was in algebra class the day before a test. #patriots — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 8, 2020

According to him, Brady would take team meetings, and his note-taking, quite seriously.

“When I signed with the Pats in 2016 the first thing I noticed about Tom Brady was how even after 16 years with the same team [and] basically same offense, he was still in the front row of every meeting feverishly taking notes as if he was in algebra class the day before a test,” Harbor tweeted.

“Love him or hate him you have to admire this man’s mindset and work ethic,” he wrote in an earlier tweet.

Harbor then followed up his tweets by recalling how Edelman would show up to practice before anyone else and pay ball boys to throw him passes.

One more observation from my brief stint w the #pats was Julian Edelman’s work ethic. He would pay ball boys hundreds of dollars to get to the facility early before practice to throw him passes before anyone else showed up to just to make sure he was ready for the day. #uncommon — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 9, 2020

“He would pay ball boys hundreds of dollars to get to the facility early before practice to throw him passes before anyone else showed up just to make sure he was ready for the day. #uncommon,” Harbor wrote.

After competing in Detroit and New Orleans, Harbor appeared on the fourteenth season of “The Bachelorette” alongside Rebecca “Becca” Kufrin and former NFL tight end and linebacker Colton Underwood. During a group date, he suffered an injury his wrist playing tackle football, and left the show.

He has recently appeared on the sixth season of “The Bachelor in Paradise”.