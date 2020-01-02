former-arsenal-chief-scout-steve-rowley-on-west-ham’s-list-to-replace-sacked-director-of-football

West Ham United are planning to replace sacked director of football Mario Husillos, with former Arsenal chief scout Steve Rowley among their early targets.
Husillos left West Ham with Manuel Pellegrini and the club want to replace him with a new man to take charge of transfer strategy and work closely with returning manager David Moyes.
Rowley, who was a close confidant of Arsene Wenger, is one of the leading names in the frame and is available after leaving Arsenal around two years ago.
It is believed 61-year-old Rowley also has interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and from overseas, and that he now feels the time is right to consider a role at a new club.
Before leaving Arsenal as part of a backroom overhaul, Rowley had spent more than 35 years associated with the Gunners and had earned a reputation as one of the most respected scouts in the Premier League.
It is unclear how quickly West Ham will attempt to replace Husillos, but Moyes will get a major say in the next appointment and has made it clear he is willing to work with a director of football or somebody in a similar role.
“No problem at all,” said Moyes. “I worked with one in Spain and working with a director of football is not a big problem. I think that the important thing is that we get the right person for the right reasons and we can work together. There is no problem with that at all.”
It is unclear how quickly West Ham will try to replace Husillos with the January transfer window open and the club already discussing possible targets.
Midfielder Joe Allen is a player Moyes wanted to sign for West Ham before he left 18 months ago, while goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been lined up for a possible return.
West Ham are also in the market for a new forward and have been offered Gabriel Barbosa, who has been on loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan.
Barbosa, who is nicknamed ‘Gabigol’, is thought to be available for around £16million and Moyes confirmed he has money to spend, saying: “I think there is money there to spend if we need it.”
Moyes has stressed that his main concern is getting the best out of the players already at West Ham, including England midfielder Declan Rice.
Rice had been struggling to reproduce his best form over recent weeks, but put in an excellent display in the first game of the new Moyes era, a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.
The 20-year-old revealed that he received the hairdryer treatment from Moyes during his last spell at the club and is expecting more of the same from the Scot this time around.
“I made a mistake at Arsenal when I ducked for the ball and missed a header, and it went in,” said Rice. “It was 1-1 at the time and I got out of the way of the ball, and afterwards he came for me in the changing room in front of the lads.
“Yeah, it was the hairdryer treatment. But I took it well and I think he wanted to see how I reacted to it. I went on to play every game for the rest of the season because I took it on the chin, kept working hard, kept working on my heading that season and, luckily enough, that mistake didn’t happen again.
“I was only young then, but it was rightly deserved. If I am old enough to play in the team, I am old enough to take it and that is the same now even though I am still 20. If he gives me criticism, you have got to take it on the chin because he is only doing it because he wants to help. I think that is the way forward and what we are all looking forward to.”
Describing what Moyes has already demanded from the squad since returning to West Ham last week, Rice added: “The first meeting we had was 10.30am the day he came in. He just got us all together, all the staff in the room and said ‘one thing I expect is if you don’t run, you don’t play’ and that was his policy last time.
“I think that is what you need to be honest. If you look at what Nigel Pearson has done at Watford since he has come in as well and that is what Moyes is like. He’s old school, but I think that is what you need, we needed that, we were getting too sloppy.”