Forget winter sun – a solo trip to Cornwall could be exactly what you need

It’s completely natural to spend January dreaming of white sands, palm trees and warm, crystal clear oceans.

At this point, we have been engulfed in darkness for so long that we have forgotten what it feels like to be warm, we haven’t seen daylight in months and we literally never take our coats off. The sun? We don’t know her.

But, before we blow our life savings on a long-haul flight to somewhere exotic and permanently boiling, it’s worth considering something closer to home.

Cornwall, on the rugged south-westerly tip of the country, has 400 miles of coastline, with 158 miles designated as Heritage Coast. That’s a whole lot of natural beauty. And the best thing about visiting in the winter – you’ll basically have it all to yourself.

This January, I took myself off for a solo beach holiday to Newquay. And it was just what I needed.

After a manic festive period with just a couple of days away from the rat race, heading to the coast on my own was the perfect antidote and an incredible way to reset and recharge for the new decade.

It was the longest trip I have ever done completely on my own, and I can’t recommend it enough.

Starting the new year by taking a few days to prioritise your own needs, with literally no responsibility to anyone else, is the best gift of self-care you can give yourself.

Tolcarne Beach

Nestled in a stunning crescent bay, backed by dramatic cliffs on the outskirts of Newquay, is Tolcarne Beach.

And lined up along the edge of the beach, just out of reach of the high tide, is Tolcarne Beach Village, complete with adorable beach houses, luxury suites and fully functioning apartments.

To reach the village you have to pick your way down a winding staircase built directly into the cliff face – which is mildly treacherous if, like me, you keep getting distracted by the unreal landscape.

The ocean is so close to the village that the crashing waves almost kiss the balconies at certain points in the day.

The fresh, sea air was a shock to my pollution-encrusted city-dwelling lungs, but I paused at the bottom of the stairs to breathe it in deeply.

I spent the first night in one of the Colonial Suites – which was every bit as luxurious as you would hope. From the four-poster bed to the free-standing bath, the room was decked out with unique furnishings and decadent little touches to make it feel truly special.

On the other side of the village, there’s a row of apartments. With two stories, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fully-functioning kitchen – these apartments are perfect for a little family getaway.

They also have one-bedroom options if you’re after a cosy base for your solo mini-break. And cosy doesn’t even cut it.

I spent the final three nights of my trip in one of these apartments, and when I wasn’t writing at the dinner table, looking out over the balcony at dogs on the beach, or cooking myself wholesome dinners – I was lying on the double bed listening to the wind howl and the waves crash.

Between the apartments and the suites, sits the Colonial Restaurant, which serves up an array of delicious cooked breakfasts and Caribbean inspired food in the evenings.

I broke Veganuary for one evening to try the curried monkfish. I regret nothing.

Fitness

The first thing I noticed when I arrived at Tolcarne Beach was the sheer number of surfers. Men and women of all ages, shapes and sizes, running out into the freezing, frothing ocean with nothing but a thin layer of neoprene to protect them.

‘Could never be me,’ I thought as I poured myself another cup of tea and cuddled on the sofa with many blankets. But, as I watched them emerge from the water, the last ones leaving only because the sun had gone down, I could suddenly see the appeal.

The ocean looked so invigorating, and the surfers looked so energised and happy as they traipsed up the beach at the end of each evening. If you need proof that you’re alive, battling freezing waves in the middle of January will certainly do that.

Full disclosure – I never went surfing. I’m not the biggest ocean fan. But if that’s you’re thing, January is an amazing time to do it because the waves are huge.

But you’ll need to know what you’re doing – the surf school at Tolcarne Beach Village only operates during the summer.

Preferring to keep my feet on solid ground, I decided to run every morning. Starting with a steep sprint to the top of the cliffs, you can then pick your way along the edge with a stunning ocean view for company.

There are also plenty of coastal hikes that start from nearby points, and when the tide is out in the mornings, the beach links up with the neighbouring bays and you can explore the caves and rocks and cliffs at the edge of the ocean.

Self-care

I tried to get into meditation during my stay at Tolcarne Beach. Because… new year, new me.

Using the Headspace app, I set aside ten minutes every morning to practice – without much hope, as I have tried to meditate many, many times over the last few years with zero success.

I’m not saying I have now reached enlightenment, but meditating regularly, completely alone, in front of the ocean, was the closest I have ever come to success. I feel like I took some of the major principles of mindfulness on board, and managed to unlock a new level of calm.

It’s significantly easier to clear your head of thoughts when you’re completely removed from your life and everyone in it – even for just a few days.

I tried to keep these principles of mindfulness as much as I could throughout my stay – I resisted putting music on or having the TV on in the background. I tried to listen to the ocean, feel the sand under my feet, be as present as possible.

The village also offers a wide selection of beauty treatments, from waxing and manicures to full-body massages, if you really want to get your self-care on.

Winter at the coast

It may seem counterintuitive to book a holiday at the British coast in winter. Most of think that beaches in the UK are only good for the two weeks every year where the temperature warrants removing a layer of clothing.

But the coast has so much to offer, even during the off-season.

The biggest selling point is the peace and quiet.

Newquay is increasingly tapping into the potential of the winter season. It’s no longer a ghost town from autumn to spring, and many of the larger attractions, including the zoo, stay open all year.

At the same time, the beaches are blissfully clear, the kids are in school, and there’s plenty of breathing space to do exactly what you want.

Yes, it might be freezing. Yes, it might rain. But there is something intensely romantic about sitting somewhere warm and watching the elements fight it out on the other side of the window.

In the UK, we rarely face weather that’s extreme enough to stop you enjoying being outdoors – all you need is some seriously waterproof kit, and you’re usually good to go.

Getting there

By car: From London, Newquay is around a five-hour drive.

By train: The most direct train from London takes five hours and 15 minutes from Paddington, with a change at Par.

By plane: Flying is probably the easiest option. FlyBe offers daily flights from London Heathrow. It takes less than an hour and costs around £100.





Tolcarne Beach Village offers Storm Watching Season Two nights in a Colonial Room with a sea view.

£50 voucher at the Colonial Restaurant.

Full breakfast.

Small bottle of Champagne on arrival. From £220 Valentine’s Day Deal Two night’s stay.

Breakfast included.

Valentine’s dinner.

Prosecco/chocolates/flowers in the room. From £295 Colonial Rooms From £150 Apartments From £100 Beach Houses From £140

