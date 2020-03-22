forget-vaccine,-sri-reddy-feels-constant-s*x-kills-coronavirus;-yes,-you-read-it-right!

The rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus is affecting the entire world and people can’t do anything but maintain hygiene and self-quarantine themselves. Scientists from across the world are working hard to find a vaccine to kill COVID-19 but do you know, controversial Tollywood actress Sri Reddy has found a big solution to kill corona.

Sri Reddy who is known for posting bold posts on Facebook, recently shared that constant s*x can kill Novel Coronavirus. In the latest Facebook post, Sri Reddy wrote, “Constant s*x kills corona virus it’s proved”.

Well, Sri Reddy’s controversial statement has indeed created major havoc on social media. Many netizens commented on the post and made fun of the actress.

Read the comments:

Praveen Kumar Happy corona better u edit and mention make it proved

Vani Vani Then u can do with corona patients na

Zaheer Ahmed Then u have to do on regular basis !!!

Phillip Jackson Now there’s a thought ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ

Sandana Kumar U will escape from corona, then you might have Hiv instead of corona

Sandy Jacob Nice news

Sri Reddy is the first one to speak about casting couch happening in the Telugu film industry. She had gone topless publicaly in front of Movie Artists’ Association (MAA)’s office in Hyderabad, in the protest against casting couch happening in Tollywood. She also revealed that many Tollywood producers and directors s*xually exploited her in the pretext of giving her roles.

