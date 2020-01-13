forget-pineapple,-kiwi-on-pizza-is-now-a-thing

Pineapple on pizza is divisive to say the least, but it seems there’s a new tropical fruit topping in town.

A Danish restaurant has created an all-new type of pizza – with ham and kiwi fruit on top.

After visiting the pizzeria, an unimpressed tourist posted a snap of the unusual pizza on Twitter – which caused a frenzy of comments to follow.

Many seemed disgusted with the exotic creation and couldn’t get their head around the bizarre combination.

One replied: ‘This is so terrifying I can’t even type now. It’s worse than I thought.’

Another outraged user added: ‘This colossal f*ckery cannot be allowed to stand.’

Someone else simply said: ‘Be gone Satan!’

But other users said they were keen to try a slice.

One commented: ‘I’d eat it.’

Another chipped in: ‘I could almost taste the combined flavours of the cheese and kiwi — its saltiness and its sweetness and tartness respectively. Like it could be a good flavour combination much like that of cheese and grapes or berries.’

‘You know what… that might not be that bad. I’d at least try it once, before talking sh*t’, another added.

Another user said: ‘Yeah I’m curious if it would taste as how I am imagining it, which isn’t too terrible, I suppose.’

But it seems Scandinavia, in general, is big on rogue pizzas.

A Swedish restaurant puts a different type of fruit its pizza… banana.

While another pizzeria in the country serves Pizza a la Duck – which features duck meat alongside mushrooms, blackcurrants and honey.

But the UK has some peculiar pizzas, too.

A restaurant up north has introduced a chicken nugget pizza and people are loving it.

In other weird food news, Americans discovered beans on toast online last week (and were not impressed) and seedless lychees are now growing in Australia.

