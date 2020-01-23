forget-liverpool-and-the-dull-title-race,-the-premier-league’s-underdogs-are-delivering-football-at-its-unpredictable-best

As Liverpool face the prospect of being able to ease off in the title race, like Usain Bolt at his devastatingly dominant best, jogging towards the finish line with a triumphant glance at their vanquished rivals, there are those who already want to dismiss this as a poor Premier League campaign.

That is true if you want a title race that lives up to the name. Liverpool have been so dominant it is starting to look easy, but I do not think you will hear anyone associated with them moaning about that. Far from it. To win the title after three decades of trying in such magnificent fashion, it almost makes the wait worthwhile.

Champions of Europe, World Club champions and finally, after so many near misses, soul searching and changes in direction, this season will go down as one of the greatest in Liverpool’s long, trophy-laden history.

There will be some on Merseyside who wince reading that and not just Everton fans. The race is not over until you cross the finish line, but Liverpool could hop on one leg from here and still get over it first.

If I’ve jinxed it, well, I’m not a Liverpool fan, so… I’ve grown up surrounded by Liverpool fans – and no I’m not from Liverpool. I’ve listened to close friends moaning and excusing and complaining, then moaning and excusing and complaining some more for 30 years, while still winning two European Cups and countless other pieces of silverware.