forget-dry-january:-french-superchef-urges-diners-to-drink-‘by-the-bottle-rather-than-the-glass’

French superchef Alain Ducasse has launched a drive to entice French diners to shun Dry January and drink wine “by the bottle rather than by the glass” by offering an array of top vintages at knockdown prices.

His initiative comes amid a heated debate in France over whether the government should promote post-Christmas abstinence or, on the contrary, defend wine as a national treasure – even in the New Year.

Mr Ducasse possesses a string of restaurants in France and abroad, including his eponymous Michelin three-starred eatery at the Dorchester in London, and is an outspoken critic of Dry January.

This week, he launched plans to propose top bottles of Burgundy, Bordeaux and Cote du Rhône at 2.2 rather than “4 to 5” and sometimes “up to seven times” wine merchant prices to encourage diners to “order wine by the bottle rather than by the glass”.

The initiative will start in four of his Parisians bistros but could be extended to other restaurants, including in the UK, said his entourage.