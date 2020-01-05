foreign-terrorist-suspected-of-plotting-isil-inspired-attack-on-london-granted-legal-aid-to-claim-asylum

A foreign terrorist suspect who the security services believe was planning to carry out an Islamic State-inspired attack in London, has been granted ­legal aid to claim asylum in the UK.

The man, who can only be named as 03, was detained in London two years ago in a counter-terrorism operation involving MI5 and Scotland Yard.

At his flat, police found terrorism propaganda vowing to kill Westerners, a picture of the decapitated body of American journalist James Foley who was murdered by Jihadi John, as well as a video featuring Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the now-dead leader of Islamic State. He also had pictures of the terrorists responsible for the Paris attack in 2015 which killed more than 100 people.

Last night the decision to grant legal aid was criticised by Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who said: “﻿My constituency is in the heart of middle Britain and I’m sure people living there will think that by using the legal aid system in this way he is abusing the hospitality, protection and privileges of this country.”

According to court documents, MI5 believes the man “aspires to engage in some form of attack-planning in the UK”. The security services are concerned that he is planning to “use explosives, firearms, vehicles, knives or other bladed weapons, blunt instruments; or any combination of these.” In 2010 he was arrested outside Finsbury Park station with a surgical knife rolled up in his shorts.