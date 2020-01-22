Home NEWS Foreign Office warns Britons not to travel to Chinese city after coronavirus...

Foreign Office warns Britons not to travel to Chinese city after coronavirus outbreak

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
foreign-office-warns-britons-not-to-travel-to-chinese-city-after-coronavirus-outbreak

Advertisement

Advertisement

author image

GUAGZHOU, CHINA - JANUARY 22: Citizens wear masks to defend against new viruses on January 22,2020 in Guangzhou, China.The 2019 new coronavirus, known as

The Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan city in China, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman said: ‘In light of the latest medical information, including reports of some person-to-person transmission, and the Chinese authorities’ own advice, we are now advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan.

‘The safety and security of British nationals is always our primary concern, and we advise British nationals travelling to China to remain vigilant and check our travel advice on gov.uk.’

More to follow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here