foreign-office-warns-britons-not-to-travel-to-chinese-city-after-coronavirus-outbreak

The Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan city in China, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman said: ‘In light of the latest medical information, including reports of some person-to-person transmission, and the Chinese authorities’ own advice, we are now advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan.

‘The safety and security of British nationals is always our primary concern, and we advise British nationals travelling to China to remain vigilant and check our travel advice on gov.uk.’

