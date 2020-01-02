foreign-currency-service-travelex-shuts-down-websites-after-new-year’s-eve-virus

Foreign currency exchange company Travelex has been forced to take all of its websites down after being attacked by a virus.

The service said it found the virus on New Year’s Eve and immediately took its systems offline.

Travelex said it believes it acted quick enough to protect data and prevent the virus spreading.

It stressed its investigations have so far suggested that no personal or customer data has been compromised despite the attack.

The company has since been forced to provide foreign exchange services manually in its branches.

