by: John Domol

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 06: 34 AM EDT

/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 06: 34 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum is now offering virtual tours led by the museum’s curator — all for free.

In these tours, viewers get an inside look at the different stages of the 38th president’s life. It’s basically what you would see at the museum but on your phone or computer.