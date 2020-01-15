Ford Focus Active on long-term test: a car I expected to dislike is part of the family – thanks to a new puppy

The loss of a dear old friend necessitated a change of regular transport, with a regular Focus estate giving way to the new Active version. Its jacked-up stance and faux off-roader styling addenda might not be to all tastes, but do the inherent virtues of the Focus shine through?

Our car: Ford Focus Active X Estate 1.5L EcoBlue 8-speed auto

List price when new: £28,245 OTR

Price as tested: £32,945 OTR

Official fuel economy: 46.3mpg-56.5mpg WLTP Combined low/high (46mpg on test)

CO2 emissions: 104g/km

First impressions

Zepheryn, our big Labrador Retriever, died in October; my family is still super-sensitive about his passing. His last journey was in the back of my previous long-term car, a Ford Focus estate. He used to like it in there, with its 575 litres of space, enough for him to stretch out during our regular long runs to the West Country.

It wasn’t easy tidying the Focus for its return to Ford; his blanket, a chewy bone and a lost lead formed a poignant heap beside the white estate. I wasn’t sure how to tell Ford it could have the car back early, but it kindly loaned me a new, amber Focus Active Estate for the remainder of the agreed loan period.