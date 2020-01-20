for-sale:-former-school-that-became-technicolour-home-with-own-beauty-parlour

A former Limavady school turned colourful country residence is on the market for just under £500,000.

A far cry from the days of teachers and lessons, the present owners of the old Balteagh School have transformed the property with an out-there pink interior, beauty parlour and outdoor hot tub.

Set on 2.2 acres, the “superb large family home” comes with five spacious bedrooms and two reception rooms as well as a converted stables area ideal for those working from home.

Inviting offers around £475,000, potential buyers have been told the two-storey building is a chance to own “a truly unique rural residence”.

Situated on the outskirts of Limavady, it is within commuting distance of Coleraine and Londonderry.

While the hallways retain the “considerable character and charm” of the former school, extensive work has been carried out to create a modern home.

The open plan kitchen/living/dining areas have been designed to maximise light and make the most of the sweeping countryside backdrop and stone driveway.







Outside, the detached garage features motorised roller doors while the hot tub can accommodate eight people.

The beauty parlour includes a reception area and rooms for tanning and other treatments. Prospective buyers and browsers were quick to give their verdict on the estate agents’ Facebook page.

One commented: “Please let me live here!







“Please! It’s my actual dream home!”

Another said: “Class… just love that pink and the whole house at that. Lovely.”

The location was no obstacle to one interested party who said it was “worth moving to Limavady for”.







The daringly bright interior decor, however, was too adventurous for some.

“Gorgeous home but pink needs to go,” said one.

Another quipped: “Looks like it’s been on an episode of changing rooms and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has gone nuts.”







Yet another said: “I’d change some wallpaper/carpets but nothing we can’t work with.”

For the full listing visit Property News.

