For Easter, restaurants offer meals, smoked meat and more

Ayla Erin, 6, (left) of Ladue and Olivia Carr, 5, of Creve Coeur, show their excitement as they meet the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Des Peres Park after a 5000-egg Easter egg hunt in the city of Des Peres. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Christian Gooden

In addition to our list of more than 400 restaurants offering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are offering special items for Easter (April 12).Here are a few that Off the Menu has seen available for pre-ordering. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Contact restaurants directly for up-to-date info.Basso: Easter meals (bourbon-glazed ham, rotisserie Amish chicken, wood-fired Pacific salmon with beurre blanc, carved roasted pepper tenderloin) with salad, sides, dessert; curbside pick-up or deliveryBeast Craft BBQ Co.: smoked bone-in Duroc hams; pick-up April 11 (Belleville location only)Grace Meat + Three: Sugar-glazed smoked ham, deviled eggs, sides; pick-up April 11Yolklore: Easter brunch grocery bundle (includes items that need to be cooked); pick-up April 10-11Restaurants, drop your Easter specials in the comments.

