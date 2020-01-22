football-times-podcast:-premier-league-week-24-preview-and-fpl-tips

There’s no time to catch your breath, another round of Premier League fixtures has arrived!

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming midweek games on TV with champions-elect Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal all in action on the box.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO FOOTBALL TIMES: Apple / Spotify / Acast

Fresh episodes are released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views ahead of each Premier League game on TV.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine deputy editor Mark Parry in Week 24.

Michael and Paz also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 24.

Check out the new Match of the Day Magazine website for the latest news and features

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.