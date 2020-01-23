Football, Tactics & Glory Nintendo Switch review – turn-based football

The most original football sim in years manages to combine FIFA and Football Manager into one game, but how does the mash-up work?

Although tastes and fashions are always changing in gaming, as much as anything else, it is peculiar how niche sports and racing games have become outside of a small number of mega franchises. There are at least a few healthy racing series still going (well, okay there’s Forza and technically Gran Turismo isn’t dead) but if you’re a fan of anything other than football and American sports the pickings have become worryingly slim over the last couple of generations.

Not that the choice is exactly generous even for football fans. In terms of action games all you’ve got is FIFA and the increasingly good, but increasingly unsuccessful, PES and that’s it. The days of FIFA having any real rival, or there being different kinds of football games – from the more realistic to the purposefully arcadey – are long gone. There is Football Manager if you want a strategy game, but that’s it. Or at least it was until Football, Tactics & Glory came along.

Although it didn’t make much of an impression at the time, Football, Tactics & Glory was first released on PC two years ago. Rather than just trying to copy one of the existing big-name games it did something almost unthinkable and offered up a brand-new idea that’s never been seen before (unless you count Subbuteo). The question is whether a turn-based football game actually makes any sense.

As tempting as it is to describe this as XCOM but with footballers the number of direct similarities are obviously quite limited. But you are controlling a squad of players, taking turns with the opposing team to make your moves and orchestrate a win. You can take three actions per turn, whether it’s moving, passing, or shooting, and then it’s time for the other team to take theirs.

At a top level it really is as simple as that, but it’s such an unusual concept for a game, especially given how you’re used to controlling just one player at a time in FIFA (or letting everyone get on with their job in Football Manager). Having to not only get your head around the idea of turn-based football but also learn to formulate strategies for everyone all at once is genuinely exciting, as you begin to mix and match real-world tactics with what works only in the game.

But what you’ve also got to take into account is random chance, which is influenced by each player’s stats. A less skilled player has more chance of missing a pass, for example, but that doesn’t mean a highly experienced one is immune to the possibility. Top players can miss shoots and lose balls to the lowliest of defenders if the gods are against them, in a manner that often seems more like something out of Roy of the Rovers, or a FA Cup fever dream, than a realistic match.

Everyone likes to see David beat Goliath, but the sheer amount of random chance can quickly become tiring, especially as it often seems to work in favour of the computer-controlled teams. Better players have special moves which can grant them an extra turn but if the dice rolls don’t go in your favour then it’s hard not to get very frustrated, very quickly.

When off the pitch the game does try its best to be a proper football management title as well, although it inevitably pales in comparison next to Football Manager. Players level up more like a traditional role-playing game than a sports simulation, especially once you start unlocking perks to allow them to specialise, but while that may seem odd to a sports fan it does make sense given the norms of strategy games and works well on that level at least.

There’s also a transfer market and training options, as players grow old and retire, and building up your team with a complimentary set of unlocked abilities and specialities is simple but rewarding. It’s not Football Manager but then it’s not FIFA either and that’s largely the point. (Oh, and we’re sure you’ve guessed by now, but no – the games hasn’t got any official licences, so all the names are parodies of real clubs.)

There’s a suspension of disbelief needed with Football, Tactics & Glory and whether you’re able to make that leap will dictate how much you’re willing to forgive the game’s many flaws. Although one unnecessary problem is the outrageous price, which seems extremely unwise given the low rent presentation and shoddy interface. Because they were obviously designed for the PC, the menus are particularly bad, which is especially frustrating given they make no attempt to use the touchscreen.

The graphics are also terrible, in terms of both technology and art design, which doesn’t affect the gameplay (Football Manager barely has any graphics) but magnifies the game’s flaws to dangerous levels. If this had been around a tenner, we would’ve happily recommended it as a fun and original alternative to ordinary sports games. As it is, it’s an expensive novelty that needs considerable refinement before it’s ready to enter the premier league.





Football, Tactics & Glory Nintendo Switch review summary In Short: One of the most original sports games ever made but with so many flaws and limitations it makes you wish you could skip ahead several sequels and play that version instead. Pros: The core idea is great and manages to offer a reasonable facsimile of the beautiful game and be an engaging strategy game in it is own right. Player customisation options are interesting. Cons: The random elements, that determine the success of moves, can easily frustrate. Management options are all quite simplistic. Weak graphics and very expensive. Score: 6/10

Formats: Nintendo Switch (reviewed), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC

Price: £35.99

Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Developer: Creoteam

Release Date: 22nd January 2020

Age Rating: 3

