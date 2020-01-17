football-for-sale:-agents-and-manager-sentenced-over-corruption-scandal

Two players’ agents and a senior club football manager have been given suspended sentences totalling four-and-a-half years for their part in a football corruption scandal which shocked the game.

The three had been convicted of bribery charges last month, following an investigation by The Daily Telegraph exposing their activities.

Giuseppe ‘Pino’ Pagliara, Dax Price and Tommy Wright were found guilty of soliciting and accepting bribes in order to gain influence in the selection, management and ownership of players.

Pagliara, 64, of Bury, Greater Manchester, was handed a two year suspended sentence at Southwark Crown Court for two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

His business partner Price, 48, of Sittingbourne, Kent, was given an 18-month suspended sentence, also for two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

Tommy Wright, 53, the former assistant manager of Barnsley FC, was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for two counts of accepting a bribe.