football-fan-who-attacked-owen-jones-denies-homophobia-and-claims-the-left-wing-campaigner-‘spilled-his-pint’

A man accused of launching a homophobic attack on the left-wing activist, Owen Jones, had flag adorned with SS symbols and had been been photographed performing a Nazi salute, a court has heard.

James Healy, 40, was one of a group of men who admitted carrying out a “frenzied attack” on the Guardian journalist outside a north London pub in August last year.

Prosecutors claimed the attack was motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation and political views.

But Healy insisted he did recognise Mr Jones and had clashed with him simply because he had bumped into him, spilling his drink and had failed to apologise.

However Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that Healy had items at his home that suggested he was a supporter of the extreme neo-Nazi group Combat 18, whose stated aims include “execute all queers”.

The Chelsea supporter was also allegedly in possession of a football hooligan flag adorned with SS symbols and a collection of pin badges linked to white supremacist groups.

Healy, who has admitted affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, is facing a trial of issue at Snaresbrook Crown Court, with Mr Jones expected to give evidence against him on Friday.