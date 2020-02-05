football-clubs-across-the-country-to-unite-for-mental-health-awareness-initiative-heads-up

The FA has announced plans to unite football in support of mental health with the every division from the Premier League to the National League and each tier in the women’s game backing two Heads Up Weekends.

Clubs across the country will dedicate their games over February 8-9 and 14-17 to the FA’s Heads Up campaign as they look to increase the conversation around mental health, with new research showing that fans are more than twice as likely to talk about football as their mental well-being.

The FA are launching their initiative, which has already seen 3rd round FA Cup games delayed by a minute to provoke a conversation, in line with Time To Talk Day.

The Duke of Cambridge is spearheading the campaign and has on Wednesday joined stakeholders from both the men’s and women’s game for a table football tournament and mental health discussion at Heist Bank in London.

The Duke has also penned a message to be carried in every matchday programme over the Heads Up Weekends, which reads: “Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football…. Many of us won’t go a day without talking about it.

“And whatever team we support, every single fan, player and manager has one thing in common – we all have mental health, in the same way that we all have physical health. And we will all face ups and downs in life which will affect it. It’s time we start taking our mental fitness as seriously as we do our physical fitness, and that starts with talking.”

Godric Smith, chair of Heads Up and director of Cambridge United, said: “This is an important national moment for mental health awareness, with the whole of the football family coming together to help kick off a big conversation on the issue.”

Following the FA Cup third round campaign, 87,417 people claimed a personalised ‘Mind Plan’ from Every Mind Matters.

Fans are being encouraged HeadsTogether.org.uk/Heads-Up for tips on how to #KickOffAConversation about mental health.