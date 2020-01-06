football-2020-audit:-liverpool’s-premier-league-title-chase,-european-championships-expansion-and-the-impact-of-brexit

At the beginning of a new decade, Telegraph Sport is auditing all major sports – our 2020 vision – with new sports each day.
Contents
Starpower
Across the global game, this could be the year in which the next tier of stars break the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo dominance of the Ballon D’Or for only the second time in the last 12 years. Yet with a European Championships for Ronaldo and a home Copa America for Messi there is a possibility that they may come back for one more trophy.
In England the strong likelihood – as things stand – that Liverpool will win their first league title in 30 years is clearly a milestone moment in the domestic game, even for those rival supporters who will regard its arrival in much the same way they might anticipate a major asteroid impact. Should it happen, it will represent the end of a very long quest, as Manchester United’s first league title after 26 years did in 1993. It is these big stories that contribute to the Premier League’s enduring global appeal. Can Liverpool chase down United’s total of 20 league titles? Can United re-assert themselves? It is what keeps the broadcast sector’s billions rolling in.
Strength in depth
In international terms, the expansion of Euro 2020 to 24 teams – including a first round that will see only a third of them eliminated – has offered greater opportunity to the sides who ordinarily find themselves squeezed by the elite.
Wales have qualified and Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are all still in with a chance, with the possibility of an all-Irish play-off at the end of March.
Biggest off-field headache
The Premier League still has financial supremacy in the round of broadcast deals that go through to the end of the 2021-22 season but beyond that the future remains extremely uncertain. At the heart of it is a concerted effort by the leading European clubs to break the Premier League’s financial dominance through massive expansion of the Champions League and other Uefa club competition post 2024.
For those who seek to defend the elite domestic game, it does not look good. The European Club Association, whipped into line by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli have moved from a new format of four groups of eight teams, to a 32-team league with each club playing ten games and an end to the home and away principle. In its place a co-efficient system that attempts to create an equitable fixture list. With each new proposal, so the competition moves further away from what makes it so popular.
It will always be about the money eventually, and 2020 may yet witness more of the struggles that Football League clubs, like those at Bury and, currently, Macclesfield Town are enduring to stay alive. The battle for survival outside the elite is stark.
It is possible that the owners of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will, in the next 12 months, be the subject of bids in excess of £2 billion for their clubs. Their value has been built on the investment made possible by the extraordinary growth in popularity of the league over the last 20 years.
Outside the top-flight, life is very different. There will also have to be a resolution of the post-Brexit work permit system in the Premier League with the top 20 clubs currently viewing the future very differently to the FA. The English governing body, which will make the official work permit recommendation to the Home Office, wants to raise the homegrown quota of players in a squad of 25 from eight to 12. In return it will scrap the work permit requirement for the remaining 13 players, allowing clubs to recruit players from all over the world rather than just the European Union. The clubs wants to keep the quota of eight and retain the freedom to sign players from wherever they want.
There are new chief executives at both organisations and more talks planned. It is the age-old conflict. The clubs point out that it is their investment in the academy system that creates the homegrown players, and the FA’s England teams who then benefit from that. The clubs also note that it is the FA alone as a governing body that is making this government recommendation when it also affects the three other home nation FAs.
On the other side the FA realises that this is a watershed moment when the United Kingdom could be flooded with cheap imports, and a historic chance to protect the British player for generations to come. This year will see both sides negotiate a compromise in the transition period that follows the Jan 31 withdrawal. Life will eventually change for the Premier League clubs, and also for the players from all over the world who seek to play in England.
Hottest ticket of 2020
The great global game will see continental international tournaments in South America and Africa but it will be the summer European championships, the last of its kind for which the old guard of Uefa voted, which will dominate in this part of the world. It will be a zig-zag around the continent across a range of host cities, some of which would never ordinarily attract the usual weapons-grade Uefa or Fifa one-country summer tournament event. One of the stadiums will be Wembley where England will play their three group games against Croatia, Czech Republic and one as-yet-undetermined opponent. The Euro 2020 semi-finals and final will also be at Wembley although whether England will be there by that point comes down to the old variables: form, fitness, the bloody-mindedness required to win an international tournament after the long march of a domestic season.
This will be the first summer tournament when Premier League players have the benefit of a “mid-season player break” in February when the matchday 26 games are split over two weekends. It will mean a spread of around 12-16 days’ rest depending on a team’s fixtures. A result for the luxury Dubai minibreak industry or a genuine uplift in the performance of the England team at the Euros? The clubs are not doing it for the Football Association’s benefit. Even they realise they cannot race their thoroughbreds quite so relentlessly. Arguably their most consistent performer from Southgate’s squad in the pre-Christmas weeks was Jadon Sancho and as a Bundesliga player he gets a much more generous winter break, from Dec 22 to Jan 17.
A prediction for 2020
Sancho will be one of the biggest auctions of the summer, potentially a £100million footballer if Borussia Dortmund can find two clubs willing to bid each up that high.