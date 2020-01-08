footage-of-moment-iran-fired-22-missiles-towards-us-troops-in-iraq

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Footage shown on Iranian State TV is believed to show the moment a series of ballistic missiles were launched at bases housing US and coalition troops – including British forces – in Iraq.

Iraq’s military has said 22 missiles were launched in total at the Al Asad and Irbil bases.

Two of the 17 missiles fired at Al Asad did not go off, it said in a statement. The five on Irbil all targeted coalition headquarters.

President Donald Trump has insisted ‘all is well’ after the missile strikes but added that an assessment of casualties remains underway.

Mr Trump promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning about the increasingly precarious situation with Iran.

Iran has said the attack was in revenge for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in US air strikes last week.

The ministry of defence has said that there were no British casualties in the missile attack while president Trump tweeted that is was ‘so far, so good’ in that no US casualties have been declared.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the strikes and confirmed the bases hosted British forces.

He urged Tehran ‘not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks’.

Earlier Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Soleimani in a US air strike near Baghdad ordered by Mr Trump that had prompted calls to avenge.

Soleimani’s killing and the strikes by Iran came as tensions have been rising steadily across the Middle East, sparked by Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

They also marked the first time in recent years that Washington and Tehran have attacked each other directly rather than through proxies in the region.

It raised the chances of open conflict erupting between the two enemies, which have been at odds since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran initially announced only one strike, but US officials confirmed both.

A statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said: ‘We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted.’

Iran’s president is expected to make a speech regarding the missile attacks this morning, Iran’s state TV has reported.