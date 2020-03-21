footage-emerges-of-scott’s-australia-day-arrest

Footage of Raiders recruit Curtis Scott’s Australia Day arrest has emerged, with the star’s lawyer set to argue police could have caused “serious injury or death” with their use of a Taser.

In CCTV footage obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, Scott is shown being led away and pushed up against a police van, surrounded by 12 officers.

The former Storm centre is then seen lying on the pavement in distress as he’s treated by paramedics having earlier been Tasered and pepper sprayed.

Footage has emerged of Curtis Scott’s Australia day arrest. (SMH/Nine) (Getty)

Scott was arrested in the early hours of January 27 after police allege he became violent when they were called to where he had fallen asleep in Moore Park in Sydney.

Scott’s case returned to Sydney’s Downing Centre on Friday, where the case was set down for a two-day hearing in July.

His lawyer Sam Macedone claims the number of officers that arrived on the scene and the force used against the 22-year-old was “unlawful”.

Curtis Scott (AAP)

“I just think that what they did was unlawful and unreasonable, and it was quite clear on the [bodycam] video that what they did was totally unnecessary, so if they want to run that case I am more than happy to oblige,” Macedone said.

“Then we can all decide whether the police acted reasonably or not.”

Scott pleaded not guilty to all charges before the court with his previous lawyer Danny Eid but is set to plead guilty to two of the seven charges.