"Foolish Escalation": Iran After US Airstrike Kills Its Guards Commander

'Foolish Escalation': Iran After US Airstrike Kills Its Guards Commander

Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

Tehran:

Iran’s foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences.

“The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting and assassinating General Soleimani… is extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added.

