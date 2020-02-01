foodie-news-and-trends:-the-stories-you-might-have-missed-this-week

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

It seems like all the booze-free drinking and plant-based eating has given the London restaurant scene a new lease of life this January, with the last week of the month the most hectic yet.

Chefs and restaurateurs have been on a productive streak over the last seven days, so we’ve a bumper list of London foodie happenings.

Many miles have been clocked up this week: one of the capital’s top chefs has revealed they’re heading to the other side of the world for their next restaurant, while a veritable cheap eats institution has announced it will deliver for the first time.

From an art powerhouse taking over a London pub to a Scottish chef heading south to the capital, this is the food news you need to be up to speed with from the last week.

Clare Smyth to open restaurant in Australia

Two Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth is to open her second solo restaurant quite some distance away from Notting Hill’s Core. The as-yet unnamed venture will open at Crown Sydney, a new hotel due to open in 2021 in the Australian city. Smyth’s menu is set to focus on local ingredients. “The quality and diversity of the produce available in Australia is incredible,” said Smyth. “Having lived and travelled in Australia early on in my career, it feels like a home away from home and the perfect location for the restaurant.”

Gezellig to close after just eight months

Gezellig, the wine-centric restaurant inside Holborn Town Hall, is set to close today after just eight months in business. Led by Dutch sommelier Wieteke Teppema and backed by renowned chef Phil Howard, the restaurant opened in May and received a four star review from the Standard’s Jimi Famurewa. Teppema reportedly revealed the news in a since-deleted social media post, saying it would shut on January 31 and citing high overheads and low footfall. More restaurants to announce their closures this week include Indian burger brand and My Million Pound Menu winner Baba G’s, and seafood hotspot Bonnie Gull in Soho.

Hauser Wirth art world duo to take over The Audley pub

Ivan and Manuela Wirth, the art world power couple behind the international Hauser Wirth gallery group, are reportedly taking over The Audley pub in Mayfair. Bloomberg’s Richard Vines tweeted the news this week, adding that the new venture would be in partnership with Fortnum & Mason CEO Ewan Venters. The site had previously been tipped to become the first London restaurant for internet sensation Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe. A near miss.





Beigel Bake launches its own delivery app

Cheap eats sensation Beigel Bake has this week launched its very own app, offering delivery to customers for the first time. In a surprisingly high tech move for the 45-year-old, 24-hour bakery, the app will allow nearby customers (the delivery range has not yet been specified) to order its famous salt beef bagels to their doorsteps. There’s no word yet on if Beigel Shop, its sibling spot famously located just a few doors down, will also be going mobile.

Glasgow’s Six by Nico to come to London

Six by Nico – the rotating tasting menu concept that has restaurants across five UK cities – has announced that it will be opening its sixth location in the capital this year. The opening is slated for Charlotte Street in Fitzrovia, and will be the first London restaurant for Scottish chef Nico Simeone. The restaurant is expected to follow the group’s established structure, serving six-course tasting menus that change every six weeks. In further openings news, pop-up Supa Ya Ramen is due to get its first restaurant – a Hackney spot with just 10 to 15 covers.

James Cochran bids to launch chilli jam in supermarkets

It was a key ingredient in the dish that won the 12:51 chef the title of Great British Menu champion, and now James Cochran is looking to bring his Scotch Bonnet jam to the great British public. Cochran has launched a £15,000 Kickstarter campaign to fund mass production of his acclaimed chilli condiment, which is flavoured with the hot pepper commonly used in Caribbean cooking. The jam is currently produced in small batches and sold through independent shops or on the restaurant’s website.

