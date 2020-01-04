food-delivery-drivers-‘need-better-protection’-in-wake-of-murder

A delivery driver who was punched so violently his eye was dislocated from his socket has called for greater protection for workers in the industry.

Deliveroo and Uber driver Zakaria Gherabi, 37, spoke of his horrific ordeal as he visited the scene where his friend and colleague was stabbed to death on Friday night.

The man, named by Mr Gherabi as ‘Taki’, became the first murder victim of the year in London when he was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park, north London.

Mr Gherabi said drivers across the country were vulnerable to attacks and are considered ‘less valuble’ than the food they carry.

He said: ‘My attackers are still on the streets. The police do nothing.

‘It happens. Nobody is going to save you. The company does not care, we are self-employed, but the food we are carrying is insured.

‘I knew the victim. He did not do anything, he was a good guy. He was stabbed to death on these busy streets.

‘The job is not safe. I don’t feel safe doing it.’

On Friday a number of delivery riders gathered in Stroud Green Road said ‘Taki’ had been the victim of a road rage attack following an altercation with a car driver.

Some of those gathered said they had been repeatedly attacked in the neighbourhood by young gang members – often still in their teens.

Many of the riders criticised the companies they worked for and the police for doing nothing to protect them.

Their complaints were echoed by Jeremy Corbyn, whose North Islington constituency includes Finsbury park.

The Labour leader also visited the scene on Friday night and called for an end to the gig-economy.

He said: ‘Delivery drivers do a great job in London all of the time. Yet they are vulnerable.

‘They’re often on zero hours contracts, yet the food they are carrying is insured.

‘So the delivery driver is less valuable than the food they are carrying.

‘We need to end the whole culture of gig employment.’

Last year saw a record number of murders in the capital.

147 people were killed – almost half of whom were stabbed.

There are fears violent crime will continue to haunt London in 2020 after the first fatal stabbing came just three days into the new year.

Mr Corbyn said: ‘I am totally shocked. This is a very close-knit community, and this is yet another stabbing on the streets of London.

‘People should not be carrying knives. A human life has been taken.

‘There are a lot of people working as delivery drivers, they must have better conditions of employment and employers must take more responsibility for their safety too.

‘Police cuts have meant fewer officers on the streets, and this raises issues of safety in the community in general.’

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, into the delivery driver, the Met said.

A friend said the victim had been living in the country for at least three years and had family here, including his father who visited the scene of his murder on Saturday.