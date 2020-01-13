food-bank-forced-to-turn-people-away-after-vandals-smash-storage-room-windows

A food bank has been forced to throw away hundreds of pounds worth of stock after vandals attacked it for the fifth time.

Staff at St Catherine’s Church Centre, in Wakefield, are now worried the venue may have to close permanently after being constantly targeted since October.

The location was hit two times during the busy Christmas period before being attacked again on Saturday night.

This time a storage room window was shattered, the Wakefield Express reported.

Hundreds of families that rely on the centre on Doncaster Road for support could lose out as a result.

St Catherine’s Church Centre manager Lisa Grant said: ‘They just keep smashing in, they’re not taking anything, they’re just smashing and making a mess.

‘[The room] is where all the bags that are packed are kept. I’d be hesitant to give stuff away because some of the glass is powdered.

‘I’ve had staff and volunteers in tears this morning. We’ve turned away about 20 people today and that is just heartbreaking.’

Ms Grant added a man who hadn’t eaten in three days had shown up following the vandalism after pedalling four miles.

Staff at the centre are convinced the attacks are targeted because stock has never been taken from the food bank.

They added it was also pretty hard to reach the area where the windows were broken so the perpetrators were committed.

Police have launched a public appeal to help catch the vandals.