foo-fighters-share-moving-tribute-to-rush-drummer-neil-peart

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared moving tributes to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died earlier this week.

The visionary stickman passed away on Tuesday (January 7) after quietly battling brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a statement on Friday (January 10), calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and said that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Thousands of tributes poured in for the man many considered to be one of the greatest drummers to ever pick up a pair of sticks, including from Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters.

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl said in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

He concluded: “I still vividly remember my first listen of ‘2112’ when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: We all learned from him.”

Hawkins simply added: “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story.”

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers bassist Nicky Wire has paid tribute to Peart, alongside a memory his brother Patrick shared of receiving a handwritten postcard from the Rush drummer.

Patrick Jones, a successful poet who has occasionally collaborated with the Manics over the years, posted an image of the postcard on Twitter today (January 11).