foo-fighters’-dave-grohl-and-taylor-hawkins-pay-tribute-to-‘inspirational’-rush-drummer-neil-peart

Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have paid tribute to the Rush drummer Neil Peart, who has died at the age of 67.

Neil passed away on 7 January at his home in Santa Monica, California, following a three-year battle with brain cancer.

His band confirmed the sad news with a statement on Twitter, writing: ‘It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma).

‘We ask that friends, fans and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time.

‘Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart’s name.’

Following the news of his death, Dave and Taylor paid tribute to the legendary rock icon in a lengthy statement shared to the Foo Fighters’ social media pages.

Dave, who is the band’s lead singer, revealed that Neil was ‘the first time I really listened to a drummer’.

‘Today the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,’ he said. ‘An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream.

‘A king thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.’

He added: ‘Thank you, Neil for making our lives a better place with your music.’

Meanwhile, Taylor, who drums for the Foos, simply wrote at the end of the statement that the late musician ‘had the hands of God’.

Neil leaves behind a legacy as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, performing with era-defining bands including The Who during his career.

Joining Rush in 1974, replacing original drummer John Rutsey, Neil later became their primary lyricist alongside bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Their songs included the iconic track Tom Sawyer, Limelight, A Farewell to Kings and Xanadu.

Rush became the first rock band to ever be awarded Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996, and entered the Rock N Roll Half Of Fame in 2013.

He played with the band right up until his retirement in from professional playing in 2015, after Rush finished their final tour together.

Neil is survived by his wife, photographer Carrie Nuttall, whom he married in 2000, and daughter Olivia Louise Peart, aged 10.





