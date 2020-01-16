fomer-sinn-fein-chief-gerry-adams-finally-bows-out-of-politics

Nobody could ever have predicted that it would end this way.

Back in the early 1970s when Gerry Adams first emerged on the streets of Belfast as a young Provisional IRA leader, he seemed on course for a very different future.

The fiercely intelligent, serious young militant, who dressed like a sociology lecturer, may have appeared destined for the traditional republican path – a lengthy prison sentence or the grave.

A career that would see him elected to both the British and Irish parliaments did not look on the cards.

Nor did the journey that he would take the republican movement on. With the invaluable assistance of Martin McGuinness, he brought the Provisional IRA to not only lay down its arms, but to decommission them, without ending partition.

As Leo Varadkar dissolved the Dail yesterday, an emotional Adams was telling a party meeting in Dundalk he would not be seeking re-election as the Louth TD.

He can take pride in utterly transforming Sinn Fein, bringing it from the far-flung margins to the centre-stage of Irish politics. He made it into a formidable electoral machine – although as he bows out, the party’s fortunes do not look as bright as they did not so long ago.