followed-sc-order,-demolished-illegal-kochi-flats:-kerala-informs-court

New Delhi:

The Kerala government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and demolished four apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu which were built in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah directed the state government to file a report with regard to removal of debris, which also fell in the backwaters.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on February 10.