follow-this-four-week-full-body-workout-plan-to-start-the-new-year-strong

If you want to use the new year as a starting point for getting fit – it can be hard to know where to start.

So, we asked Tim Walker, founder of Evolve Fitness to pull together a four-week fitness plan to get you through January and to kick-start your new year’s resolutions.

Tim happens to be a Rambo fan, so he based this intensive, full-body programme on the legendary action hero – so you know you’re going to work hard with this one.

‘If you want to get Rambo fit, then you have to think like Rambo thinks and do what Rambo would do,’ Tim tells Metro.co.uk. ‘Not the blowing people up and taking down armies single-handed part, just the fitness bit.

‘To get a strong and powerful physique like the 70-year-old Stallone, you need to lift heavy things, learn to handle your own body weight. You don’t need to live in the gym (or the jungle) and you can still live a little as you attack the new year with ferocity.

Tim says simple is always best when it comes to getting in shape, and he says it’s vital that you warm up thoroughly before every workout.

‘Your warm-up that should last somewhere between 5-10 minutes, and should involve using the whole body across multiple planes of motion.

‘After the warm up comes the main event – but all in all, we should only need to shoot for 45 minutes from start to finish, maximum.’

Warm up

Alternating vertical arm swings x 20

Horizontal arm swings x 10

Leg swings x 10 per side

Squats x 10

Reverse lunges with posture x 10 per side

T press ups x 10

Side bends x 10

Running on the spot x 30 seconds

Star jumps x 30 seconds

Mountain climbers x 30 seconds

Spotty dogs x 30 seconds

Main workout

‘The one rule that you have to adhere to with this workout is that you must only take 10 seconds between each exercise, whether it be cardiovascular or strength,’ says Tim.

‘Also, I think it’s important to jot down how many repetitions you achieve, so try and keep a little record so that you know what to beat each time.

‘This is hard. This will hurt. But if you grit your teeth through it, you will get stronger bit by bit.’

Lower Body

Squat

Wide stance deep (below 90 degrees). Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Hip width deep. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Close feet deep. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Wide stance deep, pulsing X2 above 90 degrees and back. Maximum repetitions.

Rest two minutes and note repetitions achieved. Repeat.

Lunge

Static, knee-to-floor. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20 per leg.

Side, buttocks-to-touch-chair. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20 per leg.

Reverse dynamic, alternating, knee-to-floor. Maximum repetitions – no more than 30.

Side alternating, drifting side-to-side at the lowest level. Maximum repetitions.

Rest two minutes and note repetitions achieved. Repeat.

Isometric contractions

Squat hold, 90% knee angle and back against wall. Maximum hold – no more than one minute.

Lunge hold, hover knee one inch above the ground. Maximum hold.

Side lunge hold, aim to hover buttocks one inch above a low chair. Maximum hold.

Sumo squat hold, 90% knee angle and back against wall. Maximum hold.

Rest two minutes and note repetitions achieved. Repeat.

Cardiovascular training

Calisthenics

Running on the spot, knees waist height. One minute maximum.

Ice skaters, touch opposite hand to foot on each side. One minute maximum.

Spotty dogs, pumping arms. One minute maximum.

Star jumps, touch hands above the head. One minute maximum.

Rest two minutes and note time achieved. Repeat.

Boxing

Front punches, keeping hands in guard for duration. One minute maximum.

Bobbing and weaving, keeping hands in guard for duration. One minute maximum.

Hooks, keeping hands in guard for duration. One minute maximum.

Uppercuts, keeping hands in guard for duration. One minute maximum.

Rest two minutes and note time achieved. Repeat.

Core cardiovascular

Mountain climbers, knees all the way to elbows. One minute maximum.

Boxing plank; in a plank position, punch out to the front, switching hands. Keep back flat and hips level throughout. One minute maximum.

Bicycle crunch, opposite elbow to knee, keeping straight leg close to floor. One minute maximum.

Frog climbers with kick; mountain climbers with knee brought to the outside of the knee with a kick at the end. Knees to go outside of elbows before kick. One minute maximum.

Upper body

Pressing

Press-ups, hands slightly wider than shoulders. Drop to knees if exercise becomes too difficult. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Hindu press up, hands slightly wider than shoulders. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Elevated press-ups, put hands on a surface waist height or lower. Maximum repetitions.

Stage 1 dips, hands hip-width apart. Bend knees to achieve more repetitions. Maximum repetitions.

Rest two minutes and note repetitions achieved. Repeat.

Pulling

BW row or resistance band neck row, BW row – hands shoulder-width apart. Neck row till both hands in line with neck. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Scapular press ups, hands directly under shoulders. Drop to knees if exercise becomes too difficult. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Bent over fly or standing resistance band fly. Add a one second pause at the top of each fly. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Lying or Swiss ball prone cobra. Add a one second pause at the top of each fly. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Rest two minutes and note repetitions achieved. Repeat.

Arms and Shoulders

Resistance band seated shoulder press or dumbbell press. In a seated position push the weights or bands above the head fast, but steadily. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Arm flutters, keep hands parallel to the floor and pulse up and down, no more than an inch or two. One minute maximum.

Standing bicep curls, back against the wall making sure you don’t swing your arms. Use either the band or some weights. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Ball tricep press up, use the ball as the pivot and move it further down to the feet to make it harder. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Rest two minutes and note repetitions achieved. Repeat.

Lower Back and abs

Boxing sit up. Kapow. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Single leg V-up, bring both arms to one leg continuously changing legs so you end up in a V shape. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Lying lower body twist, arms out to the side rocking legs side-to-side. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Cobra on ball, squeeze shoulder blades at the top. Maximum repetitions – no more than 20.

Rest two minutes and note repetitions achieved. Repeat.

