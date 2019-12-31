focus-on-border-poll-would-lead-to-‘wasted-decade’,-says-arlene-foster-in-new-year-message







DUP leader Arlene Foster praised Ms Dodds (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said focusing on a border poll would lead to a “wasted decade” for Northern Ireland in her New Year message to the public.

Mrs Foster said the 2020s must be about reestablishing the Northern Ireland Assembly and building a “successful” nation at “peace with itself”.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: “As I look back over the last decade, I can see lots of learning for us all from mistakes that were made. I also take heart in the progress that was made.

“Whilst Stormont wasn’t succeeding since 2017, almost everywhere else was. From the cranes dominating our skylines, to the red open-top tour buses now a permanent fixture in Belfast’s streets, or the now accepted normality of cruise ships docking in Belfast and the filming of global productions like Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland.

“Those are all signs of progress which only 50 years ago would have been unimaginable.”

Mrs Foster called for the A5 and the York Street Interchange to be built and for more doctors and nurses to be trained to care for the public. She also called for the generation who were hurt most in the Troubles to have access to “justice and the opportunity for healing”.

The DUP leader also said focusing on a border poll would be a “mistake that will lead to a wasted decade” and pointed to the recent general election results which saw her party lose MPs Nigel Dodds and Emma Little-Pengelly.

“18 years ago, the ‘United Ireland’ parties, SF and SDLP obtained 42.7% of the vote, while at last month’s Westminster election SF, SDLP and Aontú got 38.9%,” she said.

“I’m British and I’m a unionist to my core but the way to protect the Union best is to make Northern Ireland a success. The majority of people want us to focus on delivering better public services and building a Northern Ireland where their children can succeed.”

Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said in her New Year message that the 2020s should be the decade in which the people of Ireland are afforded a vote on the reunification of the country to “end the historic wrong of partition”.

“This is a decade in which to achieve an equal and fair society in which the wellbeing of the many is prioritised over the enrichment of wealthy elites and corporate interests,” she said.

“Over the coming years we need to see the largest public housing programme that Ireland has seen.”

Mrs McDonald also called for talks to restore the Assembly to be successful.

“It is in the interests of all our people that we establish good government and real power-sharing based on equality and respect,” she said.

“The outstanding issues can be resolved. The time for acrimony and division is over, and the time for slogans and soundbites is over. The test now for every party that has talked up getting back to work is to go back to the Executive table and deliver.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said the new year provides an opportunity to “break the logjam” and restore the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland.

“As unionists we will work to demonstrate to everyone that the Union is a comfortable home for everyone,” he said.

“There will be many challenges ahead, including Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan, but we will seek to lessen the negative impact it has on relationships within Northern Ireland and the Union itself.

“As Northern Ireland looks towards its second century, the Ulster Unionist Party will help create the conditions for a settled future for our country, a society which offers hope of a brighter future for all our children and encourages them to stay and prosper here.

“That will mean a greater focus on job creation and making Northern Ireland a more attractive place to invest in, with a combination of indigenous business and foreign direct investment.”

Mr Aiken also called for the crises in the health service and schools to be addressed to “build a better society for future generations”.

Belfast Telegraph Digital