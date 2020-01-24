foals’-yannis-philippakis-slams-laurence-fox:-“a-top-drawer-fucking-idiot”

Foals frontman Yannis Philipakkis has given his thoughts on under-fire actor and musician Laurence Fox.

In a tweet, Philippakis said: “Laurence Fox is a top drawer fucking idiot. How & why this man is allowed to talk on TV is beyond comprehension.”

Fox has caused controversy for his statements on race and gender which began following an appearance on BBC’s Question Time, during which he claimed it was “racist” for an audience member to call him a “white, privileged male.”

Following this, he also said that he refuses to date women under 35 because they’re “too woke”, and criticised the makers of war movie 1917 for featuring a Sikh character, a comment he’s since apologised for.

The Foals frontman is not the first musician to take aim at Fox. Last week Lily Allen said on Instagram that she’s “sick to death of luvvies like Lawrence (sic) Fox going on TV and forcing their opinions on everybody else, when he’ll never have to deal with what normal people have to deal with in his gated community.”

Fox responded on Twitter, mocking her as “the most stunningist and bravery artist in the whole wide world.”

