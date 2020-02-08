Flying solo? The best London spots for celebrating your freedom on Valentine's Day

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Zetter Townhouse, EC1

Warning: the cosy, plush, softly lit interior of Clerkenwell’s Zetter Townhouse is sickeningly romantic.

But book with two mates on 14 February and you’ll be boozily rewarded for your refusal to couple up. Staff are offering each table-of-three one complimentary cocktail from the ‘Ménage à Trois’ menu.

Choose between a Fig Leaf Collins, Oak-Infused Kir or the cutesy, yet potent, Rose Petal Gimlet. (thezettertownhouse.com)

Nordic Bar, W1

This gloriously trashy drinking den in Fitzrovia is every student union bar rolled into one. Happy-hour deals and shots of Day-Glo alcohol rule.

It’s hosting a ‘Love Stinks, Let’s Drink’ night for single drinkers looking to suppress a sense of dread on the 14th and if you arrive in a group of six, you get free jelly shots. Because obviously the best way to prove you’re a mature adult capable of a loving relationship is to mainline vodka-infused jelly. (nordicbar.com)

Pop Brixton, SW9

Avoid the restaurants full of gooey-eyed, oyster-slurping couples, and instead drown your sorrows in plastic pints of Brixton Port Authority craft beer and New Zealand Cellar’s most niche pinot noir at this street-food market.

They’re actively encouraging the dateless to console each other on the communal tables. And if you do meet the love of your life across the picnic benches, you could head over to Pop trader Don Luigi’s oh-so-intimate six-course dinner with free Prosecco. (popbrixton.org)

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram