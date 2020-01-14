flybe-reaches-rescue-deal-with-government-to-prevent-airline-collapse

The government has agreed to bail out troubled airline Flybe after days of crunch talks.

The airline has been holding rescue negotiations with the business and transport department after suffering losses that put it on the brink of collapse.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she is ‘delighted’ after the Government reached a deal to save the Exeter-based firm.

She tweeted: ‘Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybe’s shareholders to keep the company operating, ensuring that U.K. regions remain connected. ‘This will be welcome news for Flybe’s staff, customers and creditors and we will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future.’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also welcomed the agreement. He said: ‘Delighted we’ve been able to work closely with Flybe to ensure Europe’s largest regional airline is able to continue connecting communities across Britain. @transportgovuk will undertake an urgent review into how we can level up the country by strengthening regional connectivity.’

