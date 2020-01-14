Home NEWS Flybe reaches rescue deal with government to prevent airline collapse

Flybe reaches rescue deal with government to prevent airline collapse

Mary Smith
The government has agreed to bail out troubled airline Flybe after days of crunch talks.

The airline has been holding rescue negotiations with the business and transport department after suffering losses that put it on the brink of collapse.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she is ‘delighted’ after the Government reached a deal to save the Exeter-based firm.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

