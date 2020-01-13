flybe-at-brink-of-collapse-with-fears-over-flights-and-2,000-jobs

Flybe customers are in panic mode after it was reported the airline is on the brink of collapse.

The company is holding crisis talks with with government officials from the business and transport departments after losses soared, according to Sky News.

2,000 jobs are at risk and hundreds of flights could be cancelled if a deal can’t be scraped together.

The Exeter-based company is Europe’s biggest regional airline and flies 8.5million passengers a year to 170 destinations across the continent.

If is unable to secure a rescue deal it would be the second major airline to go bust in four months, following Thomas Cook’s dramatic collapse in September.

The carrier’s USP has been its UK domestic services, connecting more than two dozen regional airports outside of London to take advantage of poor rail connectivity.

Panicked passengers complained about the uncertainty on twitter after Flybe chose to remain tight-lipped about the reports.

I really hope Flybe finds a way through this. Not just for the sake of all their staff but for the sake of regional connectivity.

It’s already hard enough to travel around the London-centric UK, losing Flybe would be a real blow to other parts of the country. https://t.co/6nDcKSMqsU — Simon Proud (@simon_sat) January 13, 2020

I’ve flown on @flybe numerous times over recent months, and not had a single issue, I thought the business was turning a corner after the takeover. Certainly more punctual than others. Let’s hope a solid “long term” deal can be done to protect jobs, and vital routes. #Flybe — PS 🔴 (@LFC771) January 13, 2020

rather sad that today could be my last day flying with @flybe Really hope these rumours don’t mean they’re a sinking ship. Feel for the staff on my plane today 🙁 #StormBrendan not making it any easier as we’re being shaken on board before we leave… pic.twitter.com/yevAsfUz7H — rachel hair (@rachelhair) January 13, 2020

Thinking of the crew & staff of our little purple airline Flybe tonight & for the near future. A great British business with employees who do not deserve to be told via the news that their job may be at risk, especially after recovering from the uncertainty months ago. pic.twitter.com/lNep6Uw5jU — Lucy Isabel✈️ (@LucyIsabel33) January 13, 2020

Hopefully funding can be secured to ensure the survival of @flybe Probably flown with them 200 times over the last 10 years, mainly on the Glasgow to Southampton route. Their staff a credit to themselves and the airliner. Fingers crossed for them ✈️☹️ #Flybe https://t.co/kYGmiB88I1 — Greg Browning (@Browning84Greg) January 13, 2020

People described it as a ‘blow’ to regional connectivity and feared it would have implications for travelling from England to Scotland and Northern Ireland, two of its major routes.

A Flybe spokeswoman said: ‘Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned.

‘We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.’

Spokesmen for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Transport (DfT) issued the same statement, saying: ‘We do not comment on speculation or the financial affairs of private companies.’

A source told Sky News that accountancy firm EY has been put on standby to handle an administration of Flybe Group.

News of financial troubles comes a year after the airline was bailed out by a consortium led by Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic.

Connect Airways pledged to pump £100m into Flybe’s turnaround plan and the airline was set to be rebranded as Virgin Connect from later this year.

The £2.2m deal saved the airline from outright collapse but insiders say that proposed financing requirements had become more onerous and the outlook for the company is once again bleak.

Last week, the company said it was examining potential redundancies but insisted it was committed to maintaining its Exeter base.

Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw urged the government to help Flybe obtain the finances it needs to keep running after it refused to comment on media reports.

Brian Strutton, general secretary of pilots’ union Balpa, accused parties involved in emergency talks of ‘hiding’ and urged greater transparency on the ‘appaling state of affairs’

He said: ‘I am appalled that once again the future of a major UK airline and hundreds of jobs is being discussed in secret with no input from employees or their representatives.

‘According to reports, the airline could have collapsed over the weekend which would have been devastating news.

‘This is an appalling state of affairs and we demand that the owners of Flybe – Virgin, Stobart and Cyrus – and the Government departments involved stop hiding and talk to us about Flybe.’