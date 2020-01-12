Fly me – and a girlfriend – to the moon: Japanese billionaire seeks female companion for lunar trip

As lonely hearts messages go, the appeal by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will take some beating.
The 44-year-old fashion entrepreneur is looking for a girlfriend who will accompany him on a trip around the moon.
Mr Maezawa is scheduled to be the first private passenger on Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which is due to make its inaugural lunar trip in 2023.
The father of three, who recently split up from his actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, 27, has decided he does not want to make the journey alone.
So he has made a plea on his website for a female companion to join him on what will be the trip of a lifetime.
“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman,” he wrote on his website.
“I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space,” he added.
Applicants must also be “be interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it” and also “be someone who wishes for world peace”.
Candidates must be single women over the age of 20 and the deadline for applications is Jan 17, with the winner being selected by the end of March.
The cost of the three-week trip, which will entail riding on Elon Musk’s Big Falcon Rocket, has not been disclosed.
Given the Big Falcon Rocket has cost Elon Musk $5 billion (£3.8 billion), the seats will not be cheap.
The maverick Japanese billionaire has bought every seat on the rocket for the inaugural trip.
Other passengers are expected to be artists who will be asked to use the mission to create a piece of art.
Mr Maezawa, who made his fortune creating Japan’s biggest online fashion retailer Zozotown, is something of an anomaly among the country’s normally conservative entrepreneurs.
A former drummer in an American punk rock band with a love of contemporary art, he is more likely to be found wearing a pair of jeans than a conventional business suit.
Mr Maezawa’s meteoric business career saw him become a billionaire by the time he was 35 and much of his fortune has been spent on contemporary art, including the record-breaking $84 million on a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
A supporter of the universal basic income – a policy advocated by US presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, Mr Maezawa is also giving away $9 billion to his Twitter followers.
Viewers will be able to follow the progress of Mr Maezawa’s search for a new companion on a documentary “Full Moon Lovers”, will be shown on AbemaTV, a Japanese streaming website.