Fly me – and a girlfriend – to the moon: Japanese billionaire seeks female companion for lunar trip

As lonely hearts messages go, the appeal by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will take some beating.

The 44-year-old fashion entrepreneur is looking for a girlfriend who will accompany him on a trip around the moon.

Mr Maezawa is scheduled to be the first private passenger on Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which is due to make its inaugural lunar trip in 2023.

The father of three, who recently split up from his actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, 27, has decided he does not want to make the journey alone.

So he has made a plea on his website for a female companion to join him on what will be the trip of a lifetime.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman,” he wrote on his website.

“I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space,” he added.

Applicants must also be “be interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it” and also “be someone who wishes for world peace”.