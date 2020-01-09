flurry-of-softbank-backed-companies-laying-off-staff-as-wework-fallout-bites

A number of start-ups backed by SoftBank have laid off hundreds of staff this week as the Japanese technology conglomerate dials up its efforts to stem losses in the wake of its WeWork woes.
San Francisco-based robotic pizza maker Zume, which has been valued at $2bn (£1.5bn) having been backed by SoftBank Group and its $100bn Vision Fund, is slashing its workforce in half, with 360 employees preparing to lose their jobs.
Alex Garden, co-founder and chief executive of Zume, said in a note to staff that the start-up would be discontinuing its robotic pizza delivery service as it turns its attention to sustainable packaging.
“After much discussion with leadership, our board and our investors, we have a clear path to provide what the market wants and what the world needs – a more sustainable food future,” he said.
Meanwhile Silicon Valley’s Getaround, a car sharing start-up backed by SoftBank, announced earlier this week that it was cutting 150 employees. The company’s mission is to “solve car overpopulation and empower people to carshare everywhere”.
In a blogpost, Getaround chief executive Sam Zaid said “SoftBank has stepped up in a big way”, but the start-up had faced its “own set of challenges, leading to less efficient operations and increased costs”.
The cuts since the start of the New Year come as the Japanese technology conglomerate reckons with the fallout from the failed public listing of office space firm WeWork, which saw its valuation slip from $47bn to $8bn.
Following WeWork’s collapse, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son warned his portfolio companies that they would need to find a path to profitability soon.
The shift in tone from SoftBank, which has ploughed $76.3bn into 88 companies through its first Vision Fund, has seen a number of other companies pare back their operations to slow down their spending.
Towards the end of 2019, construction firm Katerra announced it was cutting 200 jobs and closing a factory in Arizona, while Fair, another car rental firm, cut 40pc of its staff in the final quarter of last year, sacking its chief financial officer in the process.