floyd’s-daughter,-ivyanna-arrested-by-the-police-on-allegedly-stabbing-a-lady-at-the-rapper,-youngboy’s-house:-find-out-what-had-actually-happened

Floyd Mayweather has 4 children with the oldest one being Iyanna Mayweather, aged 19 years. She was recently involved in a stabbing incident at NBA’s rapstar, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, popularly known as YoungBoy by fans, which got him into charges of possessing dangerous weapons.

Picture:mirror.co

Iyanna was arrested in Houston, Texas on Saturday after stabbing a girl named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs at YoungBoy’s home with two knives.

Incidents that followed the situation

Ivyanna went to YoungBoy’s home where she realised that there was another lady over to his place. That lady was identified as Lapattra and they both came into an argument when she was asked by Ivyanna to leave the place as Kentrell was her fiancé. Upon refusing, also Lapattra asking Ivyanna to leave the premise rather, they both came into an argument and that’s when the incident took place.

What weapon was used by Ivyanna to execute her process?

Ivyanna used two knives to stab the other lady. After being admitted to the hospital, Lapattra confessed that first she didn’t feel the stab of the first knife until she was stabbed by the second one.

YoungBoy’s reaction to this

The singer tweeted “Hold it down for your love, one’s up in the heaven and they will do the same” also, he adds ” I’m very blessed,if you ask me.”

Picture: Instagram

Where is Ivyanna now?

Ivyanna after having committed the crime, in under police custody in the Harris County jail, Houston. The condition of Lapattra is unknown as of now. She was taken to the hospital and according to Paramedics was lying on the floor after the incident.

What’s Ivyanna’s version of the story?

According to Ivyanna, she was led into that act after Lapattra has pulled her hair outside of Kenterell’s home which led her to proceed to the kitchen and take two knives to stab her in retaliation.