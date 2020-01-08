florida-woman-busted-with-$1.2m-of-cocaine-during-traffic-stop:-cops

January 8, 2020 | 4: 08pm

A “nervous” Florida woman was pulled over in a routine traffic stop — and state troopers then found $1.2 million worth of cocaine allegedly stuffed inside her ride, authorities said.

Elizabeth Espinoza, 27, was driving southbound on Interstate 75 in a 2016 red Dodge Journey on Tuesday when troopers in Sumter County noticed her SUV had windows that were too dark, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When they pulled her over, Espinoza, of Ruskin, became “overtly nervous,” according to a news release.

That prompted the troopers to summon a K-9, who quickly alerted them that drugs were inside the SUV, authorities said.

Investigators then allegedly found 12 kilos of cocaine — with a street value of about $1.2 million — tucked away in the dashboard and other “voids” in the back of the vehicle, authorities said.

Espinoza was taken to Sumter County Jail on charges including possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

She remained jailed in lieu of $158,000 bail as of Wednesday, records show.