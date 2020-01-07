florida-woman-arrested-for-threatening-to-get-mcdonald’s sauce-by-any-‘means-necessary’

January 7, 2020 | 1: 47am

A Florida woman was arrested for threatening to rob a McDonald’s because they did not serve dipping sauce along with her food, a report said Monday.

Maguire Marie Mclaughlin, 19, was denied the condiment at a McDonald’s in Vero Beach, Fla. last week and pledged to obtain the dipping sauce “by whatever means necessary,” according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The fracas allegedly took place at about 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day when police arrived to witness Mclaughlin yelling profanities at the drive-thru because she claimed she did not receive all of her food.

“The employee advised Mclaughlin that dipping sauce cost 25 cents,” read the police report from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

“Mclaughlin further stated that she would be getting the sauce by whatever means necessary, however, could not specify what she meant by that.”

The McDonald’s employees said they feared for their safety.

Mclaughlin was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. She needed to placed into mechanical restraints by the arresting officers because she kept “locking her legs refusing to walk forward.”

Cops also said they smelled alcohol on her breath.

She was released later that day after posting bond.